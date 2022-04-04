ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outback Steakhouse releases new Sugar Steak

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9BPB_0eyRlFUE00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu.

The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak.

The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom , the steak features a brown sugar, honey, garlic, and spice marinade as well as a perfect caramelized char.

Krispy Kreme giving free dozens if NCAA score is 12

The dish comes with your choice of two freshly made sides, and goes for roughly 26.49, though prices may vary.

To catch a glimpse of this mouth-watering meal, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

