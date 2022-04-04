Outback Steakhouse releases new Sugar Steak
UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu.
The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak.
The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom , the steak features a brown sugar, honey, garlic, and spice marinade as well as a perfect caramelized char.Krispy Kreme giving free dozens if NCAA score is 12
The dish comes with your choice of two freshly made sides, and goes for roughly 26.49, though prices may vary.
To catch a glimpse of this mouth-watering meal, click here .
