Zelenskyy to Grammy Awards: ‘Fill the silence with your music’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with attendees and viewers of the 64th Grammy Awards to use their voices to share his country’s story of resilience amid a Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy’s pre-recorded comments aired moments before a special tribute was performed honoring Ukraine’s plight as the Russian attacks enter their sixth week.

Specifically, he likened the invasion to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children.

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them, but the music will break through anyway,” Zelenskyy said.

“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,” Zelenskyy said.

Immediately following Zelenskyy’s address, John Legend performed his song “Free” with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton. The trio was accompanied by poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, as images from the war were shown on screens behind them.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

