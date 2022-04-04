Ex-finance minister wins Costa Rica's presidency in runoff

While oil and gas have gotten most of the headlines in the Russian sanctions debate, with oil being the commodity whose price changes are most obvious to the average consumer, the effect of sanctions on other Russian commodities is also important. Russia controls 4 percent of global cobalt production, for example, and 11 percent of nickel production. Following the sanctions package dropped on Russia, cobalt's price increased from $74,000 per ton to $82,000 per ton and has now more than doubled since the start of 2021. Nickel's price, meanwhile, has zoomed since the beginning of March, rising from $25,000 per ton on March 1 to a high above $45,000 briefly before settling at $32,000. Since 2019, the price of nickel has nearly tripled.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO