Presidential Election

Ex-finance minister wins Costa Rica's presidency in runoff

By JAVIER CÓRDOBA - Associated Press
 1 day ago

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A former Costa Rican finance minister accused of sexual harassment has defeated one of the country's former presidents in a presidential runoff...

International Business Times

Right-wing Chaves Wins Costa Rica Presidency As Figueres Concedes

Right-wing former finance minister Rodrigo Chaves will take over as Costa Rica's new president on May 8 after winning Sunday's election, poised to oversee the challenge of reinvigorating the country's battered economy. With 96 percent of the votes counted, Chaves held a close to six percentage point lead in provisional...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Costa Rica's Chaves Leads Polls Ahead Of Tight Run-off Election

Rodrigo Chaves, the finance minister in Costa Rica's outgoing government, was in pole position to win a run-off for the presidency in less than two weeks time, a voter survey showed on Tuesday, though the race remained too tight to call. Chaves, an anti-establishment technocrat who had worked for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

EU, China agree on Ukraine war threat, EU's Michel

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - The European Union and China agreed that the war in Ukraine was threatening global security, the head of the European Council said on Friday, while warning China against helping Russia's war. "The EU and China, we agreed that this war is threatening global security and...
POLITICS
#Costa Ricans#Finance Minister#San Jose#Ap
International Business Times

Costa Ricans To Pick President In Run-off Between Outsider, Former Leader

Costa Ricans are casting their ballots in a run-off election Sunday, choosing between an anti-establishment outsider and former leader to be the next head of the Central American country as it grapples with debt woes and social discontent. Final polling gave economist Rodrigo Chaves, a former longtime World Bank official,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Bolsonaro, Lula already in campaign mode in Brazil

There are more than four months to go until the campaign officially starts for Brazil's October elections, but far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are already in candidate mode. "Officially, the campaign starts on August 16, but until then these activities (by Bolsonaro and Lula) will only increase," said political scientist Andre Cesar of consulting firm Hold.
POLITICS
Reason.com

Buy Cuban Minerals To Mess With Russia

While oil and gas have gotten most of the headlines in the Russian sanctions debate, with oil being the commodity whose price changes are most obvious to the average consumer, the effect of sanctions on other Russian commodities is also important. Russia controls 4 percent of global cobalt production, for example, and 11 percent of nickel production. Following the sanctions package dropped on Russia, cobalt's price increased from $74,000 per ton to $82,000 per ton and has now more than doubled since the start of 2021. Nickel's price, meanwhile, has zoomed since the beginning of March, rising from $25,000 per ton on March 1 to a high above $45,000 briefly before settling at $32,000. Since 2019, the price of nickel has nearly tripled.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

A Cash-Strapped Venezuela Leans on Scrap Exports to Raise Hard Currency

GUANTA/CARACAS (Reuters) - On the outskirts of the eastern Venezuelan port town of Guanta, hundreds of trucks line up everyday to unload tons of scrap metal, part of the government's attempt to turn waste into a source of foreign currency. The gathering and sale of scrap has been booming due...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic set to win re-election

April 4 (UPI) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is projected to win a second term in office. According to preliminary results from IPSOS and CEDSID published Sunday night, the populist president's ruling Serbian Progressive Party received nearly 43% of the vote, based on 90% of ballots counted. Trailing far behind...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Sarkozy's name jeered at French election rally

The name of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was jeered at an election rally of his right-wing Republicans party on Sunday, reflecting anger at his decision not to join campaigning ahead of next weekend's vote. Pecresse is running in fourth or fifth position ahead of next weekend's vote, polls suggest, with the 2022 election appearing on track to be a re-run of the 2017 contest that pitched Macron against far-right veteran Marine Le Pen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEKU

Pro-Putin leaders in Hungary and Serbia win reelection as Europe grapples with war

Two far-right political leaders friendly with Russian President Vladimir Putin have won reelection in Europe, even as Moscow's largely unpopular war in Ukraine drags on. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban easily sailed to victory against a coalition of political opponents from both the left and right, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic won a second term with 60% of votes.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Peru Imposes Curfew To Stymie Protests Over Rising Fuel Costs

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo imposed a curfew in the capital, Lima, on Tuesday, banning people from leaving their homes in an attempt to curb protests against rising fuel and fertilizer costs that have spread throughout the country. "The cabinet has agreed to declare a ban on the mobility of citizens...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Brazil's Central Bank Employees Go on Strike, as Its Chief Vacations in Miami

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank employees began an indefinite strike for a wage increase on Friday, threatening the stability of the wildly popular Pix instant payment system and the publication of data releases. With Brazilian inflation reaching double digits, public sector strikes have become more common in recent months,...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr Gaetz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Chile's Boric pledges energy cooperation on trip to Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, April 4 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric, visiting Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on his first trip abroad since taking power last month, vowed to work with his cross-Andean neighbors on economic, energy and cultural issues. "We have challenges that are deeply shared," Boric said at a joint...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

