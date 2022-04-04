ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Another shot of snow for Monday; See where it accumulates

By Mark Torregrossa
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

An area of snow mixed with rain will move across Michigan Monday. We will likely see some accumulation, at least on the grass. Here is the radar forecast, showing the tendency to turn to snow Monday morning. At any one spot...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal

15K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

11M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

How much snow you’ll see this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cold front swings in Friday morning, bringing showers and colder temps. High temps Friday barely above 40! Don’t be surprised if you see flakes mixing with the cold rain showers. Most areas will receive light accumulations on Saturday. Colder temperatures Saturday night into Sunday....
CLEVELAND, OH
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Houghton Lake, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Falls#Temperature
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
MLive

More accumulating snow on the way for most of us Michiganders

Colder air and a few several-hour bursts of snow are on the way for just about everyone in Lower Michigan. The snow will develop this evening and continue through Saturday. Sometimes we forget we can have lake-effect snow in spring. Lake-effect snow isn’t as common in spring because don’t often get cold enough aloft to create the lake-effect process. Tonight and this weekend we will have no problem being cold enough for lake-effect snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJON

Accumulating Snow Expected in Minnesota’s Arrowhead Region

UNDATED -- A messy Spring Storm will begin to impact the region Monday afternoon and run through Wednesday. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been issued for portions of northern Minnesota. Snow will be heavy and wet in nature. The North Shore will likely see the most snowfall. Here in...
MINNESOTA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Chance for snow showers tomorrow morning; Cold weekend ahead

FRIDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few light rain showers, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Possibly a bit more widespread and heavier than earlier; possible rumble of thunder. SATURDAY: Feeling winter-like for Saturday; expect mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions. Scattered snow...
ENVIRONMENT
KGET

Rain expected in Kern by Monday morning, snow at higher elevations

Bakersfield can expect stormy weather beginning early Monday morning. Most forecast models predict the valley could see between .25″ and .75″ of rain, while the mountains could see up to 1.15″ of precipitation. Snow levels will remain above 6,000′ so this system isn’t expected to bring much snow to the county. Sunday will bring temperature […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
natureworldnews.com

Polar Vortex to Bring Winter Back in the US

Meteorologists advise that anyone from the Great Lakes to the northeastern United States should have thicker jackets and snow brushes because Old Man Winter and his pal, the polar vortex, aren't done with the region yet. Weekend Weather. This weekend, cold air from northern Canada will travel into the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy