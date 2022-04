Even as Amazon closes its proposed $8.45 billion purchase of MGM, the Federal Trade Commission could still sue to block the merger if it decides that the deal is representative of broader antitrust concerns about its online retail service. That’s what Writers Guild of America West and the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of labor unions representing nearly four millions workers that includes the Communications Workers of America and the Teamsters, urged the FTC to do in the latest appeal for regulators to take action. In a letter to be sent to FTC chair Lina Khan on Wednesday, obtained by The...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 13 DAYS AGO