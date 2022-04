London (CNN Business) — Europe is proposing to ban imports of coal from Russia as part of a new round of sanctions triggered by recent revelations of atrocities in Ukraine. The measures were announced Tuesday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and still need the approval of all 27 EU member states. The bloc has already imposed four rounds of sanctions aimed at punishing Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government for ordering the invasion of Ukraine.

