South Carolina claims National Championship

(WHTM) – South Carolina is back on top of the women’s college basketball world.

For the second time in the last five tournaments, the Gamecocks have taken home the crown.

A wire-to-wire victory 64-49 victory over UConn was spearheaded by guard Destanni Henderson’s game-high 26 points.

National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston dominated the glass with 16 boards as part of a team rebounding disparity of 49-24 between the two squads.

The closest the Huskies got came after a Evani Westbrook three-pointer with 1:28 left in the 3rd quarter as part of a 10-0 run to make it 43-37.

The Gamecocks went on a 21-12 run from there on out to officially shut the door and claim another title.

The loss is a first on this stage for UConn head coach Geno Auriemma who falls in the title game for the first time in 12 tries.

Dawn Staley captures her second title in her 13th season with the Gamecocks.

