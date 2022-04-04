ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics Have Simple Path To Home-Court Advantage In First Round Of Playoffs

By Scott Neville
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boston Celtics capped off their final homestand with back-to-back wins, highlighted by Sunday’s dismantling of the Washington Wizards. With just three regular-season games left to...

Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Wizards takeaways: C's bench shines in lopsided win

The Boston Celtics won handily in their final home of the regular season Sunday vs. the Washington Wizards. The TD Garden crowd was treated to a 144-102 C's victory. That propels them to second place in the Eastern Conference standings with the Milwaukee Bucks falling to the Dallas Mavericks. Boston has three games remaining in the campaign and currently sits 1.5 games behind the top-seeded Miami Heat.
NBA
NESN

Kings Without De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis vs. Pelicans

The Sacramento Kings are running out the clock on the 2021-22 NBA season after officially getting eliminated from postseason contention. Their last three games of the season are an audition for bench players to make a good impression and earn an invite back for next season. Jason Anderson confirmed the...
NBA
NESN

Bucks Sign Former Spanish League Finals MVP Luca Vildoza Through 2022-23

The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for another playoff run and indicating that nothing short of consecutive NBA Championships will suffice. On Monday, the Bucks added reinforcements to their backcourt, signing former Spanish ACB Finals MVP Luca Vildoza through the 2022-23 season. Vildoza is coming off a foot surgery but is expected to be activated in time for the playoffs.
NBA
KEYT

Jaylen Brown scores 32 points; Celtics rout Wizards 144-102

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 144-102 victory over the Washington Wizards in their regular-season home finale. Boston posted its 13th win in 16 games with three games left in the regular season. Derrick White added 17 points, Grant Williams 16 and Payton Pritchard 14 for the Celtics, who finished 28-13 at TD Garden. Tatum had seven assists and six rebounds, while Brown added seven boards with five assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis each had 17 points for Washington and Ish Smith finished with 16.
NBA
