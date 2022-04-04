ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Chris Stapleton Destroy the Grammy Audience With ‘Cold’

By Joseph Hudak
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Stapleton performed his Grammy-winning song “Cold” at the 2022 ceremonies in Las Vegas, earning a standing ovation in the...

Whiskey Riff

20 Songs Written By Chris Stapleton That You Probably Forgot About

Before Chris Stapleton’s big break in 2015, he was cranking out hit song after hit song. Writing songs for Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, George Strait and more, Chris was one of the most sought-after songwriters in town, but not only that, everybody in country music knew he could sing his ass off.
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
Celebrities
The Independent

Grammys 2022: BTS fans ‘furious’ after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media. “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote....
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: As Sheila Blows Her ‘Shot’ at Redemption, Kimberlin Brown Laments Her Character’s Pitiable Fate

Any hope that Bold & Beautiful villainess Sheila ever had of having a relationship with her son and grandson probably went up in gunsmoke when she fired at Steffy and hit Finn instead. And that has to be a bummer for Kimberlin Brown, who, before the shot heard ’round the world, told Soaps.com that all the character “ever wanted was to be loved. She’s just never had the opportunity to do that because of people that had gotten in the way.”
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
Decider.com

‘An Audience With Adele’ Live Stream: Time, Streaming Info, How To Watch ‘An Audience With Adele’ Online

Emanating from the world-famous London Palladium in England, Adele performs a medley of her original songs in NBC’s two-hour musical special An Audience With Adele!. If you’re looking for a relaxing way to end your weekend, NBC’s got you covered. Tonight’s special not only features Adele performing soulful renditions of her chart-toppers “Someone Like You,” “Hello,” and “Easy on Me,” but it also includes a number of celebrity attendees asking the Grammy-winner a variety of questions about her idols and inspirations. If you can’t watch Adele’s special live, the event will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock (more on that below).
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
Stamford Advocate

Vegas or Bust? The Grammys’ Stay in Sin City Draws Mixed Reviews

That was the prevailing sentiment among music industry attendees who made the trip to Las Vegas for the 64th annual Grammy Awards. After two years of lockdown and the stop-starts of the 2022 edition of the show, it seemed many were willing to brave the recycled air and unmasked masses on the casino floor, not to mention the close talkers battling deafening decibels at the city’s many VIP clubs.
