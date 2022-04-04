Taylor Hawkins Honored at Grammys in Emotional Tribute Video

Veteran talent agent Brooklyn Lavin has joined McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA) as the agency’s new below-the-line director and co-director of creatives direction. Lavin brings with her over two decades of experience and longtime clients, Alison Faulk, director and choreographer Magic Mike Franchise, Marina Toybina, “The Masked Singer,” Butch Allen, a production designer who has worked with Paramore and Carrie Underwood as well as Peter Morse, lighting designer for Barbara Streisand. Those clients will join MSA’s roster that includes Kenny Ortega, director and producer of “High School Musical,” Marguerite Derricks, choreographer of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Glow,” Jamal Sims who choreographed “Encanto,” and the live-action “Aladdin” and Brian Burke, Co-Executive Producer of “American Idol.”
