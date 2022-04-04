Taylor Hawkins Honored at Grammys in Emotional Tribute Video

Beyond Rights and top millennial-targeted digital channels provider Insight TV have struck a new alliance, which will see the launch of Beyond branded blocks on Insight TV’s science and technology-centered InWonder channel. The Beyond branded blocks will initially play on primetime weekends in North America, drawing from Beyond Rights’s extensive catalogue of science and engineering programming with such titles as “How Hacks Work” and “Wicked Inventions.” “We will work closely together over the coming months to measure the audience response, looking to build towards a range of branded FAST channels,” said David Smyth, CEO of Beyond Rights.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 HOURS AGO