College Sports

With you. Saw this thread and turned in to listen to them. Everything but the game being discussed (m)

 1 day ago

[In reply to "I never came close to laughing. Made the Mannings seem funny. *" by ZEKE, posted at 21:16:17 04/03/22]. Maybe because...

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
NFL
Fans React To National Championship Game National Anthem

On Monday night, the Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels tipped off to determine the national champion. Just a few minutes prior, though, was the moment of the night – at least so far. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band performed the national anthem alongside Tarriona “Tank” Ball and put on a show.
SPORTS
Vikings New-Look Offense Will Be in Attack Mode

During a recent interview, O’Connell spoke about Kirk Cousins’ skillset — more specifically, how he will make progressions simpler for Cousins to follow. He will do this by removing the gray area, which will put the Vikings’ new-look offense will be in attack mode. What does...
NFL
Do You Know the Story Behind Every NFL Team Name?

There are no National Football League teams in the magical world of Oz, but there are Lions, Bengals, and Bears. The NFL has 32 teams—each with a unique story about how it came to be. Some names were chosen by fan contests, while others had ties to former professional sports teams. There is an abundance of animal names, and other monikers steeped in a rich history. Others, like the Washington Redskins (rebranded in February 2022 as the Washington Commanders) and Kansas City Chiefs, have drawn controversy and protest for years.
NFL
Half of Americans Think Playing Football 'Inappropriate' for Kids

MONDAY, April 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As sign-ups for youth football get underway this spring, a new study reveals that Americans may love their football, but half now believe that kids should not play the tackle version of the game. The researchers found that of nearly 4,000 U.S. adults...
NFL

