Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion reference Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston's 1998 VMAs same-dress moment at the Grammys

By Gabi Stevenson
 1 day ago

Donatella Versace joined Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion on the 2022 Grammys stage.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

  • Donatella Versace joined Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa on the Grammys stage.
  • The designer adjusted both stars' outfits to give them different Versace looks.
  • The bit seemed to reference a moment from the 1998 VMAs, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Donatella Versace joined presenters Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa on the 2022 Grammys stage in a moment that seemed to reference a bit from the 1998 VMAs.

Dua and Megan took the stage to announce the winner of best new artist, an award both artists have previously won. The pair wore matching Versace looks featuring the house's signature safety pin design.

The two joked about stealing one another's outfits, with Megan telling Dua, "you stole my look," and Dua responding that she was told she "had the exclusive," according to The Zoe Report . Donatella then came on stage and took fabric from both singers' looks, giving them different outfits.

Donatella Versace took a piece of fabric from Dua Lipa's outfit before removing a piece from Megan Thee Stallion's look at the 2022 Grammys.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua's final Versace look became a mini dress with latex tights underneath, while Megan ended up with a high-slit dress and latex tights. Following the wardrobe update, Megan said, "We both look like winners," according to The Zoe Report.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the moment seemed to reference a similar bit from the 1998 VMAs between Mariah Carey and the late Whitney Houston. Carey and Houston made adjustments to their looks on stage to make them look different, with Carey ending up with a mini-dress and Houston wearing a high-low outfit.

The safety pin dresses were also reminiscent of a famous Versace dress Elizabeth Hurley wore in 1994 to the premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral."

You can watch the exchange from this year's Grammys here:

The Grammys moment wasn't Dua and Megan's first collaboration —  the two released their track "Sweetest Pie" in March with an accompanying music video.

Dua Lipa attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Dua also wore a Versace dress on the red carpet this year , featuring gold hardware and a black harness. The singer isn't up for any awards this year, but Megan is nominated for best rap performance for "Thot Shit" at this year's ceremony.

Representatives for Megan, Dua, and Versace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

