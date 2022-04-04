Jackrabbits battle their way to a WNIT Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team defeated UCLA on Thursday to advance to their first ever WNIT Championship. The Jackrabbits hosted Seton Hall on Saturday, in front of another sold out Frost Arena.

The Jacks and Pirates were tied at four just minutes into the game, but that’s when State sparked a 21-3 run to race out to an 18 point lead after the first quarter.

“We came out so focused. I think we said before the game that we don’t have to change anything,” SDSU senior Tylee Irwin said. “We just have to execute our plan, better than any other time that we have done this year and I think we did that.”

SDSU would cruise from there, earning an 82-50 win to claim the WNIT Championship. Scoring depth was a key for the Jacks as six players scored at least seven points.

“I think it just comes down to trusting each other and we know that when we pass it to each other, we’re going to make a play and it’s whoever steps up at any time,” Haleigh Timmer said. “We just give each other confidence because we trust in each other.”

True freshman, Haleigh Timmer was named to the WNIT All-Tournament Team as she scored nearly 17 points per game.

“She was a difference maker. She wasn’t a good freshman, she was one of the better perimeter players that we saw in all the games that we played, so we’re happy for her and excited to see where she takes it from here,” Johnston said.

Myah Selland was named the Tournament MVP. She scored 98 points in their six game stretch.

“She’s that good of a teammate. She’s a great leader and captain. Our team focused on trying to bring out the best in each other and that’s who Myah is,” Johnston said. “As good as she is as a player, she’s a phenomenal player, she’s someone who gets everyone else coming in the right direction and keeps them there. No question, she’s going to be special here as she goes forward.”

Frost Arena – WNIT Championship

SDSU narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament, but getting the chance to win the WNIT in Brookings was the chance of a lifetime.

“It’s tough to make that NCAA (Tournament) comparison right now, because there’s something really special about Frost Arena and about Jackrabbit nation,” Myah Selland said. “Doing it here on our home court, in front of our families, that’s pretty special. You can’t really beat that.”

“This has been an event that I think people will remember. Having it here on campus makes it feel so personal,” Johnston said. “This is something that our seniors will take with them to the rest of their days here as they think back to what SDSU is all about.”

SDSU’s 32-point win is now the largest margin of victory in WNIT Championship history.

