FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney White Collar Crime and Public Integrity Team has asked a Grand Jury to open an investigation into the alleged theft of funds from the City of Grapevine by two of its employees. Two independent investigations concluded former Director of Parks and Recreation Kevin Mitchell and former Director of Libraries Ruth Chiego used more than $58,000 of city funds for “personal use.” An internal investigation conducted by a third-party firm said Mitchell used $33,359 of the city’s money and Chiego used $24,916. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported that Mitchell bought football tickets and...

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO