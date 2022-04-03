ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Slow Start Costs Cal In Loss To Colorado

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY – Colorado (9-3, 4-3 Pac-12) jumped out to a 5-0 lead including its first three goals in less than two-and-a-half minutes on its way to a 17-9 victory over Cal (1-11, 1-6 Pac-12) on Sunday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears were never able to cut...

