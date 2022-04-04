ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's a deal! | Sacramento teacher strike comes to an end

 1 day ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento schools will be back in session on April 4. The Sacramento City Unified School District said they've reached a deal with labor unions, putting an end to a strike that's kept kids out of school for about week. “In achieving these agreements with SCTA...

Pippi Longstocking
CBS Sacramento

Parents Deal With Disruption From Sacramento Teacher Strike

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A walkout for Sacramento teachers and staff means a workout for parents. Meg Dana had to bring her eight-year-old to Stroller Strides at Land Park. “We drove by the school and saw the teachers, gave them a little energy, some honks and then we came here,” Dana said. Sacramento city teachers and union leaders hit the picket lines over take-home pay, COVID protocols and staffing shortages. “We’re not letting them off the hook,” one union leader said outside of the Sacramento City Unified headquarters Wednesday. The Dana family says what is happening in the classroom doesn’t make the grade. “I know he has had days where he has had the principal watching them for part of it,” Dana said of her son. “It was a little interesting because you don’t know who you are going to have at (sic) that day,” the eight-year-old said. Dana hopes walking the line works to bring both sides to the bargaining table. “I hope so,” she said. “I really don’t know. I know they haven’t had a contract for a couple years, so that’s my hope.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom: ‘The Scourge Of Gun Violence Continues To Be A Crisis In Our Country’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Local and state politicians were quick to react to the mass shooting that left at least six people dead in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. near 10th and K streets and left at least 10 other people hurt. Numerous blocks remain taped off as Sacramento police investigate. No suspect information has been released at this point. In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was monitoring the situation: “Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt...
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Labor Union#Education#Scta#Seiu#Scusd
KPVI Newschannel 6

More than 1,000 Pennsylvania workers quit AFSCME union in 2021

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania public-sector unions cannot compel state workers to join a union, and many workers have exercised their right to leave in recent months. Over a nine-month period in 2021, almost 1,200 workers left AFSCME Local 13, which represents state and local government workers in Pennsylvania, according to public records obtained by the Freedom Foundation, a group that educates workers about their right to leave government unions.
LABOR ISSUES
KARE 11

Minneapolis teachers, district reach tentative deal to end strike

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) have reached a tentative deal after a strike that kept students out of the classroom for 14 days. The agreement was announced early Friday on the Minneapolis Public Schools website. Specific contract details weren't released, but MPS...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC10

Sacramento approves 1/2 acre expansion of Fairytale Town

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city councilmembers gathered for a meeting last week that saw them approve the Sacramento Fairytale Town Expansion Project. Previously back in September of 2018, the park expanded by adding the "Anansi's Web" to its list of play structures. Also in 2019, Fairytale Town announced its official plans to expand its parks for kids and families.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mass Shooting Prompts Worries Over Downtown Safety

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Less than a mile from a deadly mass shooting, basketball fans flooded Golden 1 Center. The investigation stunned downtown Sacramento on Sunday. Police canvassed a multi-block crime scene for hours. The scene was visible near Golden 1 Center and nearby restaurants. “It’s a sad situation,” said Krishnil Kumar, who attended the Sacramento Kings game. “Hopefully, everyone can heal from it.” Tropics Clubhouse tells CBS13 turnout is low for a home game but better than expected. “I’m actually kind of happy that people didn’t get deterred,” said manager Joe Barron. Downtown is trying to bounce back from the pandemic while dealing with homelessness. Following...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KEYT

Sacramento teachers strike as Minneapolis walkout continues

Thousands of teachers and other school workers have walked out in Sacramento. The California capital is the second major U.S. school district this month to see a work stoppage over pay and staffing shortages. In Minneapolis, teachers are in their third week of a strike. The walkouts come as schools across the country deal with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and limited resources for granting the demands of educators and support staff. Across the country, union workers are seizing the opportunity posed by tight labor markets to recover some of the power they feel they lost in recent decades as unions shrank in size and influence. And experts expect to see more labor strife as the country emerges from the pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox News

Sacramento's teachers union to strike over pay, staffing

California teachers with Sacramento's unified school district will strike on Wednesday after attempts to negotiate with the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) have reportedly failed. The Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) says the strike is a result of a "severe staffing crisis," a financial "priorities problem" and issues with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Second booster dose of COVID vaccine approved by western states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some residents in the state of California are now eligible for another booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, after the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup made the move to approve expanded vaccine eligibility. Individuals 50 years or older are now eligible for the second booster dose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California has $600M in unclaimed can, bottle deposits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is sitting on a $600 million pile of unclaimed nickel and dime deposits on recyclable cans and bottles and now wants to give some of that back to consumers. To get the state's nearly 40 million residents to recycle more and send more deposits back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California eyes predatory car sales safeguard for military

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Enlisted members of the military would get an automatic 30-day cooling off period in California when they buy or lease vehicles, under a proposal backed Tuesday by the state's attorney general and leader of the state Senate. They argued that those individuals are often the targets...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California won't require parents with guns to tell schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Even in California, home to some of the nation's strictest firearms laws, a bill requiring parents to tell school officials if they keep guns in the house went too far to move ahead in the Legislature. It failed Wednesday in its first committee vote after facing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
