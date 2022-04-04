ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS Had So Many Epic Moments At The 2022 Grammys

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS was the story of the night at the Grammy Awards....

www.elitedaily.com

Elite Daily

Watch BTS' J-Hope's Swift Recovery After Tripping On The Grammys Stage

The Grammys were generous to viewers and did not force them to stay up until 11:50 p.m. ET to see BTS’ performance of “Butter.” But even though the boy band was allowed to perform during the show’s first hour, the performance was not entirely flawless. Fans might have blinked and missed it, but J-Hope actually fell in the middle of the 2022 Grammys. Luckily, he made a quick recovery.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Olivia Rodrigo Accidentally Broke Her Grammy, Just Like Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo is giving us serious deja vu. After taking home three awards at the 2022 Grammys, the 19-year-old singer accidentally dropped and broke one of her trophies while posing for pictures. Fortunately for her, she’s not the first musicians to do so. Funnily enough, Taylor Swift did a similar thing at the 2010 Grammys.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The Kid Laroi Debuts Pink Hair At The Grammys And Immediately Regrets It

The Grammys red carpet is a place to make a fashion statement, but sometimes, choices are made that don’t always coincide with your vision. In one such case, The Kid Laroi debuted pink hair on the 2022 Grammys red carpet and immediately regretted it. Pink was a popular color at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, but while Saweetie stunned in hot pink Valentino, the Kid Laroi wasn’t a big fan of his cotton candy colored locks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

This 1 Lyric In Harry's New Song Has Fans Convinced It's About Olivia

Harry Styles’ highly anticipated single “As It Was” dropped on April 1, and it already has fans speculating that the song is about Styles’ ongoing romance with Olivia Wilde. And there’s a pretty convincing reason why that is. There’s one specific line in the lyrics that sounds like a total giveaway, but you can be the judge of that. The lyric in question has everyone wondering if Harry Styles’ “As It Was” really is about Olivia Wilde.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Your Feelings Will Boldly Make Themselves Known During April’s New Moon

There are so many reasons why spring is my favorite season of the year: the days have finally gotten longer, the ice and snow have begun to melt, and the astrological new year has begun. If you’ve been feeling sluggish or unmotivated since the year began, not to worry, Aries season will get you moving. As the cardinal fire sign of the zodiac, it’s no wonder this is the sign that begins the zodiacal wheel. This is a sign all about honesty, assertion, and ambition, which is exactly the kind of energy everyone needs coming out of dreamy, idealistic Pisces season. As the sun and moon come together in this sign, the emotional meaning of the April 2022 new moon is all about emotional independence. What do you want, and how can you make sure that you get it?
ASTRONOMY
Variety

After Disney’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle, GLAAD CEO Warns Hollywood: ‘Don’t Wait Until You’re in the Hot Seat’

Click here to read the full article. On the heels of a rare public gaffe for The Walt Disney Co. — regarding the media giant’s silence over Florida’s incendiary “Don’t Say Gay” law — the GLAAD Media Awards used its annual Los Angeles show to caution the rest of Hollywood about the perils of ignoring the LGBT community. “Don’t wait until you’re in the hot seat,” the media watchdog’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis bluntly told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday. “There’s no more time to sit on the sidelines. We need Hollywood on the front...
BUSINESS
Elite Daily

Why Did The Grammys Bleep Justin During "Peaches"? Twitter Is Confused

Justin Bieber’s performance at the 2022 Grammys was a bit confusing. Not only did the singer deliver a questionably slowed-down version of his hit song “Peaches,” but also the lyrics were weirdly censored. Only some of the explicit lyrics in the song were successfully bleeped.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Rachel Zegler's Grammys Dress Is Nothing Like Her Oscars Gown

Rachel Zegler is *slaying* her first awards season and she is doing it with the help of the same designer. For her first trip down the Grammys red carpet, the West Side Story star wore custom Dior Haute Couture in a shimmering, scintillating periwinkle gray. The sheer paneled gown is a unique take on a look that first went down the Dior runway in a less saturated shade of tan. While the skirt of the gown was ultra-sheer on the runway, Zegler opted for a more filled-out silhouette with more filled-in tulle for extra coverage from the waist down.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elite Daily

Dua Lipa And Megan Thee Stallion Wore The Same Exact Outfit At The Grammys

On music’s biggest night, you want to make a statement. While they both stunned in different dresses on the red carpet — Megan Thee Stallion showed up at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in a hot girl, one-shoulder, leopard-print dress, while Dua Lipa stunned in a vintage black Versace number — Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion wore the same Versace outfit at the 2022 Grammys in the hours that followed. If you watched the two artists arrive on the red carpet, you may be confused about their twinning look later in the evening. But don’t worry, Donatella Versace stepped in to save the day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Grey's Anatomy Fans Have A Scary Theory About Bailey Based On This Promo

You never know who’s in danger on Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a show that spent nearly an entire season with its main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a coma, so audiences should be prepared for pretty much anything to happen. In the latest promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 15, another main character’s fate is up in the air. This time around, Bailey could be in trouble, and Grey’s fans are worried.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Reel From Finn’s Heartbreaking Demise, We’re Looking Through Tear-Stained Eyes at Photos of All the Other Characters We’ve Lost Through the Years

Got a tissue? ’Cause you’re gonna need one. Maybe more than one, come to think of it. At least he died a hero. The Bold and the Beautiful let Finn ride to wife Steffy’s rescue in the April 1 episode, saving her from a shot fired by his own mother. But in doing so, he himself was struck. And in the shocking April 4 episode of the CBS soap, Sheila kissed him goodbye — like, really goodbye. For good. Kaput. The end.
TV SERIES

