New York has long had an issue with foreclosure, and recent skyrocketing prices have only increased the problem. Notice a lot of empty homes in your neighborhood? This may be a bit hard to believe with the housing market so hot right now. But not all these homes are falling apart. Other factors, such as a house remaining on the market for an extended period, or its being used as a vacation home are other things to consider.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO