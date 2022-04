ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to fall in the St. Louis area in the wake of the omicron surge. As of Tuesday, there were 105 COVID-19 patients in St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force hospitals, the lowest number since June of 2021, and among the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic. The task force is also reporting the lowest death rates since last summer.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO