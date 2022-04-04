ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Silk Sonic's 'Leave the Door Open' wins record of the year at the Grammy Awards

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Silk Sonic's 'Leave the Door Open'...

Stereogum

Grammys: Watch Silk Sonic Open The Show With Their Vegas Party Jam “777”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak made their first public appearance as Silk Sonic at last year’s Grammys, performing debut single “Leave The Door Open.” Tonight, after picking up two awards for “Leave The Door Open” at this afternoon’s Premiere Ceremony, they opened the proper telecast from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with a different track from their hit album An Evening With Silk Sonic. Paying tribute to the first ever Grammys in Vegas, they wore Elvis-like costumes while rocking the heavy funk track “777,” which happens to be all about gambling and partying in Vegas. Watch the performance below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

BTS member J-Hope falls during Grammys performance

BTS member J-Hope stumbled onstage while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs.However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.One fan who caught the moment praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here. Read More BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performanceWho is performing at the Grammys 2022?Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer during Grammy Awards
MUSIC
Deadline

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Looks From BTS, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun aligned on the Grammy red carpet this warm Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prominent artists and entertainers arrived in iridescent one-pieces, print dresses and colorful suits in anticipation of a spectacular evening. Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards instead of the usual New York/Los Angeles metro regions. The pandemic bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah hosts for the second year in a row. The Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
Variety

Grammys Viewership Edges Out Last Year’s Record Low With Minor Gain

Click here to read the full article. Sunday’s in-person Grammy Awards on CBS saw just a 1.4% increase in audience size from last year’s partly virtual ceremony, which was a record-low for music’s biggest night. Hosted by Trevor Noah from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the two-month-delayed 64th Annual Grammy Awards drew 8.93 million total viewers across multiple platforms, according to time-zone adjusted fast national data from Nielsen. The in-person show, which kicked off with Noah making a reference to Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock at last weekend’s Oscars, aired live coast to coast on CBS...
MUSIC
Variety

Lady Gaga to Perform at Grammy Awards on Sunday

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga has joined the lineup for this year’s Grammy Awards, taking place Sunday night in Las Vegas, the Recording Academy and CBS announced this morning. The 12-time Grammy-winner is up for another five awards this year, including two of the top categories, Record of the Year and Album of the Year, for her duets with Tony Bennett on the song “I Get a Kick Out of You” and the album it comes from, “Love for Sale.” The album is the second collection of duets from the pair, who performed a song from the...
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

How to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards

After a long delay, music's biggest night is finally returning. The 2022 Grammy Awards are being held on Sunday, April 3, with performances from stars like BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X With Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.The show was postponed in January due to a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases during the Omicron surge. Now, with cases declining and states dropping mask mandates, the Grammy Awards will be back to celebrate music and its biggest stars, live on CBS and Paramount+.Instead of taking place at the now-renamed Staples Center in Los Angeles, the event has been moved...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

'Drag Race' Stars Channel Iconic GRAMMYs Looks and Ariana Grande Reacts

Drag Race stars made a statement at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards! On Sunday night, Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls, Alexis Mateo, Kameron Michaels, Trinity K. Bonet, Jaida Essence Hall, Coco Montrese, and Kahanna Montrese each walked the Las Vegas red carpet paying tribute to iconic looks of GRAMMYs past. Barry channeled...
MUSIC
