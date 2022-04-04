Silk Sonic's 'Leave the Door Open' wins record of the year at the Grammy Awards

After a long delay, music's biggest night is finally returning. The 2022 Grammy Awards are being held on Sunday, April 3, with performances from stars like BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X With Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.The show was postponed in January due to a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases during the Omicron surge. Now, with cases declining and states dropping mask mandates, the Grammy Awards will be back to celebrate music and its biggest stars, live on CBS and Paramount+.Instead of taking place at the now-renamed Staples Center in Los Angeles, the event has been moved...
Comments / 0