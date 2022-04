Judge Mary Staley Clark, who has served as a Cobb County judge since 1982, has announced her retirement. Her last day will be May 1. “It will take time to adjust to not being on the bench every day. Of course, I’ll continue to help as a senior judge, but I am looking forward to getting married this spring and being able to spend more time with my parents and family,” Judge Staley Clark said.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 17 DAYS AGO