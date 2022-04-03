IN MEMORIAM: Teamsters 688’s retired business representative Pete Youngcourt

Anna Bruno, who served as a secretary on the staff of Rep. Henry Helstoski (D-East Rutherford), died on March 12. She was 94. William G. Miller, who was the president of the North Hunterdon Regional Board of Education in the 1980s, died on March 4. He was 90. Miller played football at Ebbets Field as a young man, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, worked as an archivist at Rutgers University, participated in the anti-war and civil rights movements of the 1960s, and attended the March on Washington when Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial. He later lived on a commune run by David Dellinger, a member of the Chicago Seven.

