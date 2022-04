(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania public-sector unions cannot compel state workers to join a union, and many workers have exercised their right to leave in recent months. Over a nine-month period in 2021, almost 1,200 workers left AFSCME Local 13, which represents state and local government workers in Pennsylvania, according to public records obtained by the Freedom Foundation, a group that educates workers about their right to leave government unions.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 11 DAYS AGO