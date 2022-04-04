ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rachel Zegler, Ben Platt, & More Pay Tribute To Sondheim With Moving In Memoriam Performance

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRNTA_0eyRes9K00
Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler honored Stephen Sondheim and other music icons we lost with a moving medley during the Grammys in-memoriam tribute.

Stephen Sondheim was one of the many music icons that was lost in the past year, and to honor him as well as many of the major figures who passed away in the industry, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Zegler, Ben Platt, and Cynthia Erivo sang a beautiful medley of his songs “Not A Day Goes By”, “Send in the Clowns” and “Somewhere,” as photos of those who’ve passed away in the past year were shown onscreen, including Ronnie Spector, Charlie Watts, and many more.

As the Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” faded out, Ben took the stage with a moving take on “Not A Day Goes By,” before Cynthia began “Send in the Clowns,” while Leslie harmonized with reprises of the first song. Rachel joined the pair onstage to deliver the melody from “Somewhere.” The performance culminated with all four on-stage with a gut-wrenching harmony on “Somewhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rkcfg_0eyRes9K00
Rachel and Cynthia stunned with the beautiful tribute. ( Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock)

Each year the Recording Academy pays tribute to musicians and music industry figures who have died in the past year. At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, beloved musicians like the Dusty Hill, Betty Davis, and DMX received tributes during the “In Memoriam” segment.

Staring the segment was a salute to Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins. The “Everlong” rockers were scheduled to perform on the show, but they cancelled their tour dates, including the performance at the Grammys. Instead of the band taking the stage, a tribute performance to Taylor was included as a part of the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ou1TT_0eyRes9K00
All four singers joined together for a tearful tribute at the end of the medley. ( Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock)

On occasion, the Grammys do receive complaints about stars that have been left off of the yearly tribute. For example, in 2021, fans were upset to see that Glee actress Naya Rivera was left off of the tribute. Ahead of the big show, the Grammys’ executive producer Ben Winston revealed that the Recording Academy begins with around 800 names before deciding which figures will be included in the segment that’s aired, per Billboard. Those that were left off can be found both on the Grammy website and in pamphlet distributed at the show. Typically, it can fit between 50 and 65 late stars in the segment.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife

168K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

52M+

Views

Follow HollywoodLife and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
musictimes.com

Tony Bennett Health Status: Why Lady Gaga Has To Represent Them Both in Grammys 2022

On Sunday night, Tony Bennett, who has a duets record with Lady Gaga that is nominated for five Grammys, will not perform with her at the Grammys 2022. "I Get a Kick Out of You" and "Love for Sale" have been nominated for Record of the Year and Album of the Year at this year's Awards, but only Lady Gaga will be able to attend. Bennett, as many people know, has health concerns.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
NBC Miami

Grammy 2022 Performers: Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and More

Award season is officially in full swing and the Recording Academy has announced two rounds of performers for music's biggest night, which will be held on Sunday, April 3. The first round of performers announced include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. These performers are also Grammy nominees this year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Betty Davis
Person
Ben Platt
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Dusty Hill
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Joni Mitchell, 78, Makes Rare Appearance At The Grammys After 8th Win

Seven years after Joni Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm, the music icon made a special appearance at the 2022 Grammys to accept the award for Best Historical Album!. Those on hand at the MGM Garden Arena for the 64th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony were treated to a special treat: Joni Mitchell. The 78-yea-old living legend and music icon accepted her award for the Best Historical Album in person. The “Big Yellow Taxi” singer won for her album Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), and she looked resplendent in white with a red beret and matching necklace. She also brought the cool factor with a pair of slick sunglasses and her blonde locks in chic tails.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#The Foo Fighters#Recording Academy#Dmx
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton’s Son Sean Douglas: 5 Things To Know About Actors’ Only Kid

Michael Keaton’s son Sean Douglas is a famous songwriter who has written for Madonna, Jason Derulo and more. Here’s everything you need to know about him!. Sean Douglas, 38, is Michael Keaton’s one and only child. While he is renowned for his roles in Beetlejuice, Batman, and Batman Returns, one of his proudest accomplishments is being a father. While accepting his Golden Globe win for Birdman in 2015, he famously gave a super sweet shoutout to his son. “My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful and … did I say kind?” he said at the time. “He also happens to be my son, Sean. I love you with all my heart, buddy.” Here’s everything you need to know about Michael’s pride and joy.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has walked away with his second win at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His track "Cry" was Best American Roots Song, just moments after winning Best American Roots Performance for the same track. "Cry" was nominated alongside Allison Russell's "Nightflyer," Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Silk Sonic, J Balvin, Carrie Underwood and More Added as Grammy Performers

Silk Sonic, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and J Balvin with Maria Becerra were added to the lineup of performers for the 64th annual Grammy Awards held Sunday (April 3). Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — are slated to open the show. In addition, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will perform in special segments that will showcase Las Vegas, which is hosting the Grammys for the first time, and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy telecast, per a statement that accompanied this third and presumably last slate of Grammy performers announced...
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa, and Jared Leto among guest presenters

The 64th Grammy Awards have finally announced the names of its guest presenters.This year’s award show, hosted by Trevor Noah, has invited a diverse roster of musicians, artists, and actors to present the awards, including Joni Mitchell, Megan Thee Stallion, and Questlove. They will be joined on Sunday 3 April by past Grammy winners Dua Lipa, Lenny Kravitz, Ludacris, Bonnie Raitt, Billy Porter and Keith Urban, as well as past Grammy nominees Avril Lavigne and Kelsea Ballerini. Also added to the mix as awards presenters are Jared Leto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and actor Anthony Mackie.Opening the ceremony will be...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy