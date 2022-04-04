ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime WUSA9 Anchor Bruce Johnson passes away

By WMAR Staff
 1 day ago
Longtime WUSA9 anchor Bruce Johnson died Sunday, according to his wife, Lori.

She announced the news on her Facebook page Sunday, adding that the family is asking for folks to respect their privacy at this time.

According to WUSA9, Johnson anchored the news for 44 years before retiring in 2020.

Many DC Journalist shared their sympathies on social media Sunday night.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted calling Johnson "A giant of DC journalism"

According to WJLA, Johnson recently had a new book published on Feb. 8, titled 'Surviving Deep Waters.'

Johnson's Twitter account says that he was scheduled to speak about his book on this upcoming Wednesday at the DC Public Library.

