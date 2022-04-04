Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Copiah; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lawrence; Lincoln; Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Copiah County in central Mississippi Simpson County in central Mississippi Jefferson Davis County in south central Mississippi Lawrence County in south central Mississippi Lincoln County in south central Mississippi Franklin County in southwestern Mississippi Southeastern Jefferson County in southwestern Mississippi * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 651 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brookhaven, Magee, Mendenhall, Pinola, Union, Wesson, Monticello, Prentiss, Bude, Enterprise, East Lincoln, Sontag, Martinsville, Bogue Chitto, Wanilla, Loyd Star, Ruth, Oma, Vaughn and Topeka. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Comments / 0