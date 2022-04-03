ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Hawkins, Stephen Sondheim honored at 2022 Grammy Awards

By Randall Roberts
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdbLf_0eyRdvpi00

As most Grammy Awards viewers were sadly aware, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was supposed to be pounding his kit with the band at this year’s ceremony. Tragically, though, less than two weeks ago, Hawkins, 50, was found dead in a Bogota, Colombia, hotel room.

During Sunday's Grammys ceremony, the Recording Academy opened its annual In Memoriam tribute package by honoring Hawkins, with still images and video of Hawkins smiling and performing. "I realized that to be a good drummer you also needed to be a good athlete," he said over clips of his furious drumming.

The telecast then honored other musicians and industry professionals who died in the past year through the songs of the late composer Stephen Sondheim. Singers Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler performed "Not a Day Goes By," "Send in the Clowns" and "Somewhere" as images of the fallen appeared.

Among those honored were Mexican icon Vicente Fernández, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, rapper DMX, funk singer Betty Davis, Meat Loaf, dub great Lee “Scratch” Perry, Don Everly, Ronnie Spector, rapper Young Dolph, Nanci Griffith, Dusty Hill of ZZ Top, soul singer Lloyd Price, writer Greg Tate and Mike Nesmith of the Monkees.

L.A. rapper Drakeo the Ruler, who was killed in December at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival, was not included in the In Memoriam segment.

Hawkins’ passing was felt throughout Grammy day. During the daytime Premiere Ceremony, Foo Fighters won all three trophies for which it was nominated: "Medicine at Midnight" for rock album, "Waiting on a War" for rock song, and "Making a Fire" for rock performance.

Members of Foo Fighters were not present to accept their awards.

During the primetime ceremony, Billie Eilish honored Hawkins by wearing a black T-shirt with his image on it during her ferocious performance of her nominated song "Happier Than Ever."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Related
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins obituary

Drummers have had to learn to live with satirical jokes about their musicianship or aspects of their personalities, but Taylor Hawkins proved that the drummer could be a star in his own right, and also that being a drummer could co-exist happily with being a singer, songwriter and bandleader. Hawkins,...
OBITUARIES
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Taylor Hawkins' Final Text to John Stamos Is Heartbreaking

The world is reeling following the news that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died. Following the news, John Stamos took to Twitter and shared the last message that he received from the musician. The message now serves as a heartbreaking reminder that Hawkins' life ended far too soon. Stamos wrote...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
KXLY

Sir Elton John was blocked from adopting an orphan

Sir Elton John was stopped from adopting a Ukrainian orphan because of his sexuality. The 75-year-old star and his husband David Furnish tried to adopt a child from an orphanage they visited, but they were told they wouldn’t be able to because they’re gay. The ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Taylor Hawkins Pain: Late Drummer ALMOST Left Foo Fighters Before Death Due to THIS

Taylor Hawkins almost spent his last years without Foo Fighters. Since 1997, Hawkins had been sharing his talent with Foo Fighters after officially replacing William Goldsmith who quit the band due to Dave Grohl's perfectionism. The late drummer himself experienced Grohl's attitude that it almost made him leave his post.
MUSIC
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tommy Lee Reveals He Spoke To Taylor Hawkins Hours Before His Death: ‘Words’ Are ‘Difficult’

Tommy Lee shared a heartfelt response to friend and fellow drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death, sharing that words are “difficult” at this time. Losing a friend is never easy, and clearly, for drummer Tommy Lee, 59, the unexpected shock of losing friend Taylor Hawkins at just 50 has been overwhelming. Taking to his Instagram to open up about the loss, Tommy wrote out an in-depth post discussing how he spoke with Taylor just shortly before his death, sharing: “I wish this was some s***y dream.”
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Jon Batiste on the healing power of music

Jon Batiste goes into Sunday's 64th Annual Grammy Awards with 11 nominations, more than any artist this year. But for Batiste, who is also the bandleader and a producer on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," success is not without challenges. Batiste and Suleika Jaouad, whom he calls the love of his life, talk about his music, her battle with leukemia, and more in an emotional and revealing interview with correspondent Jim Axelrod for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast April 3 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Grohl Performs at Pre-GRAMMYs Event After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, stepped out on Friday in all black at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell. The three women posed together on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, which are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has walked away with his second win at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His track "Cry" was Best American Roots Song, just moments after winning Best American Roots Performance for the same track. "Cry" was nominated alongside Allison Russell's "Nightflyer," Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's...
MUSIC
