As an English minor here at the University, I have encountered a number of different genres of literature in my classes. My least favorite is the slave narrative — an account of the life of an enslaved through their perspective. While I agree it is imperative to expose non-Black students to the harsh realities of this genre, I find it incredibly damaging for myself as a Black student. To give an example, I am currently taking History of Literatures in English II and have enjoyed it thus far. However, when it came time to read “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave,” I could not get through the first few sections. The content was wonderfully honest, but graphic — and I could not stomach it.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO