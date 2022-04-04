ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Ceremony held in Springfield to honor Vietnam veterans

By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Nate Gagne
westernmassnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield held a Vietnam Veterans’ Day ceremony Sunday. The event was held on Veteran’s Way at the Vietnam Veterans Monument...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

State Of The City | Fireworks Location Discussion | Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony

Yesterday Naperville mayor Steve Chirico gave his first in-person State of the City address since 2019. He told the crowd at the Embassy Suites the city’s economy is in good shape, recovering to pre-pandemic levels, and in some cases, surpassing them. He applauded the city’s quick response after an EF3 tornado struck Naperville last June. And he acknowledged several city leaders for their contributions. Looking ahead, Chirico said with this strong financial base, now is the time to be bold, embracing new technology and amenities, and improving the city’s infrastructure.
NAPERVILLE, IL
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Vietnam Veterans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Terry Courville and Roger Pete are just two of the Lake Area’s Vietnam Veterans who will be honored at a special ceremony this Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Lake Charles. It’s a welcome home that’s long overdue, since Vietnam Vets were often spat upon and not supported like World War 2 vets after the came back from the war.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WHAV

VFW Lorraine Post 29 Honors Vietnam Veterans at Breakfast Event

More than 100 veterans turned out for a pancake breakfast last Saturday in Haverhill in honor of Vietnam veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29, also raised about $3,000 to assist veterans going forward. Thanks to an unidentified sponsor, all Vietnam veterans attending ate free. The winner of the event’s 50/50 raffle also donated the prize back to the charity.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Springfield, MA
KXII.com

Ruck 22 held in honor of veteran suicide awareness

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday hundreds gathered at the Crossbar Ranch in Turner Falls to walk, run and remember the 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide every day. Beyond brotherhood president Andy Pannell is not only a veteran, he’s a frequent marathon runner. Pannell said that...
DAVIS, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Veteran#Wggb Wshm#Western Mass News

Comments / 0

Community Policy