Friends and Family share condolences after Millbrook High School principal dies

Many shared their condolences to the family of Millbrook High School's principal Dana King Sunday. King passed away Saturday morning, a month before her planned retirement.

"Our deepest thoughts and prayers and sympathies are with her husband Rick and her family. We're thinking about them first and foremost and making sure that they feel loved and supported," Northern Area Superintendent, Chris McCabe said. "She poured her heart and soul into this community. And the best way to honor that is to continue to make sure that the number of communities stay strong, healthy and does what is right for every kid each day."

The announcement was sent Saturday to all principals in the Wake County Public School System described King as " a leader whose unwavering dedication left a long-lasting impact on students, staff and the community."

"We had the opportunity to celebrate her this past Monday. I knew she was coming when we were in the gym. Even though there were a couple hundred people in the gym chatting, you could hear her laugh coming down the hall. It's a beautiful laugh and it also just shows her vibrance for life," said McCabe

School leaders say they do not want cameras on campus Monday when teachers and staff return to work. They would like to give those who knew King the opportunity to mourn her privately.