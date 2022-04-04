Quarter of a billion dollar budget approved for Ohio Turnpike improvements

Q. We are moving to Florida. I purchased my home in 2000 for $488,000 and this has been our only home. We think the sale price will be in the $950,000 range, so we expect to be under the $500,000 exemption. If market conditions change and our home value rises above the $500,000 threshold, we have plenty of capital Improvements that would easily raise our basis. Would we pay the exit tax as long as we’re under the $500,000 gain? If we rent in New Jersey after the sale, how would that change the tax?

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO