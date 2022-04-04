ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Aliyah Boston Cries 'Happy Tears' in Interview After South Carolina Wins National Title

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

The National Player of the Year was overcome with emotion after the Gamecocks claimed the program’s second championship.

For the first time in her accomplished career, Aliyah Boston can call herself a national champion.

Boston and South Carolina downed UConn in the women’s NCAA national championship game on Sunday, claiming the program’s second ever title. One year after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the Final Four to eventual champion Stanford, the Gamecocks found redemption in Minneapolis with a 64–49 victory.

The win marked a special sort of redemption for Boston, who finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds on Sunday. After last year’s loss, images of the two-time first-team All-American crying circulated around and became a lasting memory for South Carolina’s disappointment.

Boston ended up crying once again on Sunday evening, but she clarified that they were “happy tears” after the Gamecocks reached the top of the mountain for the first time since she joined the program.

“Everyone had a picture of me crying at the end of the Final Four [last year] and they put it everywhere … but today we’re national champions and [I’m crying] happy tears,” Boston said to ESPN’s Holly Rowe postgame .

She then turned to the camera, flashed a smile and reminded viewers that South Carolina was the new national champion.

Boston continued to bask in the moment after her first postgame interview. While on the stage during the trophy ceremony, she turned to the crowd and sent a message to two-time NCAA champion Candace Parker, who returned the love.

Sunday’s victory capped a remarkable year for Boston. The junior forward doubled up by winning Naismith College Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors. She finished the season averaging 17.0 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Now, she can add “national champion” to her sensational résumé.

