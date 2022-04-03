ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Henderson's scoring outburst lifts Gamecocks to title

By PATRICK DONNELLY
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iIuq_0eyRbo7700

The smallest player on the court came up huge in the biggest moments for South Carolina.

UConn opened the fourth quarter with a quick basket to cut South Carolina’s lead to seven in the NCAA title game Sunday night. The Huskies, with a pedigree unmatched in women’s college basketball, were trying to overcome a huge size disadvantage that put them in a double-digit hole early in the game.

Then, 5-foot-7 Destanni Henderson stepped up — and buried them. And led the Gamecocks to a 64-49 victory.

South Carolina’s senior point guard followed the UConn bucket with a driving layup, slicing her way through the lane, using her slight frame to shield the ball from a defender as she approached the hoop.

On the next trip down the court, the Gamecocks' Aliyah Boston — the AP National Player of the Year — blocked a shot at the top of the key. Henderson sprinted behind the defense, hauled in Boston’s outlet pass, and made another layup — uncontested this time.

Later in the fourth quarter, Henderson scored again on consecutive possessions, with a long jump shot and another layup. The second basket pushed South Carolina’s lead to 16 with 4:18 to play, essentially ending the hopes of the Huskies, who didn’t get closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Henderson finished with a career-high 26 points, shooting 9 of 20 from the field as the Gamecocks won their second national title. She added four assists and helped hold Paige Bueckers to 14 points, teaming with junior Brea Beal to keep the UConn star in check most of the night.

“She was super aggressive on both sides of the basketball,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said. “We started her off on Paige, and Plan B was to put a bigger body on her like Brea Beal, but we didn’t really have to do that because (Henderson) was super focused on making it really hard for her.”

Henderson provided a hint of things to come when she opened the game with a 3-pointer. She did it again to start the second quarter, then hit another 3 to put South Carolina up 30-12 just 12:25 into the game.

“I feel like my teammates just put me in a good position to score the basketball,” Henderson said. “I just found open gaps and when they collapsed in the paint, Aliyah or whoever it was passing the ball just found me out in the corner and I just let it fly.”

Many of her points proved to be timely. A 10-0 run late in the third quarter pulled UConn within 43-37. But Henderson scored the last three points of the quarter on a free throw and another coast-to-coast layup to restore order.

“She’s a quiet soul, a smooth operator,” Staley said. “She had a different look this tournament because she knew it was going to be her last tournament. So each and every game ... she was locked in.”

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune

14K+

Followers

47K+

Posts

9M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WJBF

Lady Gamecocks over UConn for second NCAA title

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Dawn Staley and South Carolina buttoned up on defense and won their second national championship, stifling UConn for a 64-49 victory that ended the Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games. Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title

Dawn Staley and South Carolina buttoned up on defense and won their second national championship, stifling UConn for a 64-49 victory Sunday night that ended the Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games.Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies their first loss in 12 NCAA title games.With Staley calling the shots in a $5,000 letterman jacket, South Carolina took UConn to school on the boards and capped a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team in the country in The Associated Press poll. The Gamecocks...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
News19 WLTX

Gamecocks on Top! USC earns title with strong win over UConn

MINNEAPOLIS — South Carolina defeated UConn 64-49 to win the national title Sunday, a dominating performance giving further evidence that the balance of power in women's college basketball appears to have shifted down to Columbia. The victory in Minneapolis gives the Gamecocks (35-2) their second national title in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aliyah Boston
Person
Paige Bueckers
Person
Dawn Staley
San Diego Union-Tribune

NCAA Championship Scores

2022 - Kansas 72, North Carolina 69 2021 — Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70 2019 — Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77, OT 2018 — Villanova 79, Michigan 62 2017 — North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65 2016 — Villanova 77, North Carolina 74 2015 — Duke 68, Wisconsin 63 2014 — UConn 60, Kentucky 54 2013 — Louisville 82, Michigan 76 2012 — Kentucky 67, Kansas 59 2011 — UConn 53, Butler 41 2010 — Duke 61, Butler 59 2009 — North Carolina 89, Michigan State 72 2008 — Kansas 75, Memphis 68, OT 2007 — Florida 84, Ohio State 75 2006...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Uconn
San Diego Union-Tribune

Monday's Sports In Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas brought its fourth NCAA title back home thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs.
NFL
Yardbarker

South Carolina beats UConn to win national championship

Destanni Henderson led the way for South Carolina, posting a game-high 26 points, adding four assists and three steals. Meanwhile, Naismith Player of the Year Aliyah Boston had 11 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks. Boston was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, averaging 17 points and 17 rebounds per game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

South Carolina Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston wins 2022 Wooden Award

Aliyah Boston was announced as the winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award one day after she led South Carolina to its second national title. The 6-foot-5 Boston has been the hallmark of a dominant Gamecocks squad that spent the entire season ranked No. 1 in the polls. She averaged 16.8 points on 54.2% shooting, 12.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while also compiling a streak of 27 consecutive double-doubles -- an SEC record.
BOSTON, MA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
14K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy