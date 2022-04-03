ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, GA

Georgia football offers Tennessee baseball commit

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElMyo_0eyRaQlw00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to in-state athlete BJ Gibson. Georgia football joins Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Coastal Carolina and more as programs to offer Gibson.

Gibson stars in football and baseball for Wilcox County High School in Rochelle, Georgia. He is committed to Tennessee for baseball. Gibson could play both sports at Tennessee. He has a football scholarship offer from the Volunteers.

The in-state athlete took a visit to the University of Georgia on March 29. The 6-foot, 170-pound recruit has solid speed and acceleration. Gibson primarily plays wide receiver for Wilcox County. He shows good body control.

Here’s a look at the class of 2024 athlete’s sophomore season highlights:

Gibson is a smooth athlete. He times the snap count to get fast releases off the line of scrimmage. He is a deep threat and does a lot of damage on screen plays. Gibson is unranked as a football recruit.

Will Gibson pick football or baseball? He could play both sports in college. He is a highly-rated baseball recruit.

The Tennessee baseball commit announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

35M+

Views

Related
cbs17

Tennessee high school basketball coach arrested for buying meth

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teacher and basketball coach at a Tennessee high school was arrested for purchasing meth. Layce Colter was arrested Thursday afternoon following a sting operation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Colter is the head coach for the girl’s basketball team at Red Boiling Springs High School.
RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Admission For Rest Of The Country

It’s hard to imagine that last year’s Alabama team that went to the College Football Playoff National Championship and featured a Heisman winner at quarterback would be considered a “down year” for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But during Nick Saban’s media session ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Rochelle, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Georgia#Bulldogs#Coastal Carolina#American Football#College Football#Ole Miss#Wilcox County High School#Volunteers
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dawn Staley’s National Title Outfit Is Going Viral

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is taking it to UConn in the national title game on Sunday evening. Fans should’ve seen this coming based on Dawn Staley’s pregame outfit. South Carolina’s star head coach is rocking a $4,850 jacket on the sideline of the national title...
SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy