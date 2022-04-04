ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

70-year-old Sikh man attacked on early morning walk in Queens

By Naveen Dhaliwal
 1 day ago

A 70-year-old Sikh man was attacked on an early morning walk in Queens.

The assault, police say was unprovoked, and left him with a broken nose and severe bruising. Now, the South Asian community is outraged and concerned for their safety.

Still wearing his bloodied jacket and speaking his native language of Punjabi, Nirmal Singh spoke to Eyewitness News about the moment he was hit.

Sing says he was punched from behind on a Sunday morning walk around 7 a.m. on 95th Avenue and Lefferts Blvd. in Richmond Hill.

There were no words exchanged, but the assault left him with severe injuries. Gurinder Singh spotted the 70-year-old moments later and his heart sunk.

"We have grandfathers and stuff and seeing such an elderly person being attacked and all bloodied up, and he was worried," he said.

Singh has only been in the country for two weeks on a visitors visa.

The attack is being investigated as a bias crime. Community Activist Japneet Singh is convinced it is.

"People come at us a certain way because of the way we look," he said.

He says the community has experienced hate crimes, especially those who wear a turban - a part of the Sikh faith.

Now, many are asking for more protection and police at a time of uncertainty.

Those who live in the area say they will be keeping a close eye on the elderly and making sure they are not alone when they are outside.

As far as this investigation - it is very active, but no arrests have been made.

Comments / 24

Robert Olsen
22h ago

Who could do this???? Ohhh wait, we all know who I’ll give you a hint. What group is involved in most of these types of crimes????

Reply
8
ford Fordford
1d ago

they attack an old man from behind who not bothering nobody the criminals in this country need to be put in the chair

Reply
11
Deepak G Kripalani
18h ago

Don't believe in religion ? Who's asking you to believe. Just respect all religions. Pl don't attack old and fragile people. Sikhs are very religious people. They feed thousands of those striving. Every day for free.

Reply
4
