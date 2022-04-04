ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Dierks Bentley, Kids Enjoy a ‘Good Day of Fishing’ With ‘Uncle’ Luke Bryan

By Shelby Scott
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlTkB_0eyRUFsP00

Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan are two of the biggest country stars in the industry right now, however, despite overwhelming success in the music business, the two megastars found a little time to go fishing together over the weekend. Dierks Bentley shared photos from the laidback day on the water fishing as his kids showed off their Sunday catches alongside “Uncle” Luke Bryan.

“[G]ood day of fishing with uncle Luke [Bryan],” Dierks Bentley captioned the fun post. Fans took to the comments to share their love for the country stars as they enjoyed a day on the lake.

“What a crew,” commented one of the “Beers On Me” singer’s followers. Another said, “Very nice catch.”

Loads of congratulatory comments followed while others were simply swept off their feet by Bentley’s shoutout to “Uncle Luke.” While we’re used to the country star as a singer and a dad, it’s rare we see him take on the role of uncle. That said, we’ll be sure to soak it up now.

Evie Bentley Joins Her Dad On Stage at Houston Rodeo

It seems fishing with Luke Bryan isn’t the only talent the Bentley kids have.

When Dierks Bentley performed at the Houston Rodeo last month, his 13-year-old daughter Evie Bentley was not shy about joining her dad up on stage.

A clip of the fun performance captures the daddy-daughter-duo singing ZZ Top’s “Give Me All Your Lovin'” and fans were definitely giving it all their love. What made the performance even sweeter was the pair’s matching flannels as the teenage Bentley took to the stage.

https://youtu.be/YyWRcJT6jQg

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Gimme All Your Lovin' ZZ Top w/ Evie Bentley – Dierks Bentley (https://youtu.be/YyWRcJT6jQg)

While the young girl’s appearance at the Houston Rodeo might have been a surprise for fans, Evie Bentley is no stranger to performing alongside her dad.

In speaking about their performance together, she said, “It’s normal—it still feels different every time, but it’s super fun.”

Dierks Bentley Does Some ‘Spring Cleaning’

Spring doesn’t only indicate an opportunity for Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan to get together and go fishing. A lot of Outsiders also, willingly or unwillingly, partake in spring cleaning. And for Dierks Bentley, that means a whole new look.

Over on Instagram, the country artist shared an up-close selfie, with the caption, “did a little spring cleaning…[stache].”

While we’ve become accustomed to the “Living” singer’s full facial hair, a lot of his followers think the new look makes him appear a lot younger. What do you think?

Personally, I’m a sucker for a good beard, but a lot of the star’s fans thought otherwise.

“Wowzer! Kid you [look] 100 yrs younger,” commented one follower.

Another said, “Diggin’ the [stache].”

It’ll be interesting to see, after having sported the beard for so long, how long Dierks Bentley intends to keep his “stache.”

