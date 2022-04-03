ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

What they're saying on Twitter after Destanni Henderson's 26 points in 64-49 win over UConn

By Alex Martin, Fort Myers News-Press
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwJeo_0eyRUEzg00

Fort Myers alum Destanni Henderson will long remember what happened in Minneapolis on April 3, 2022.

The Gamecocks' senior guard scored a career-high 26 points on the biggest stage, helping South Carolina defeat UConn 64-49 in the NCAA National Championship game.

Many took notice of Henderson's performance on Twitter. Here's what they had to say:

"Destanni Henderson led the Lady Gamecocks with 26 points in their 64-49 win over UCONN and Aliyah Boston finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds!"

— Magic Johnson, former Los Angeles Laker and NBA Hall of Famer

"Congratulations Coach Staley, Destiny Henderson & The South Carolina Gamecocks! Awesome!"

— James Chaney, Lehigh Senior football coach

"2……….3………9

Destanni Henderson and the @GamecockWBB program are going to be the National Champions capping a storied career for this young lady from @FortMyersHS

This is a win for our city!!!!!!!!"

— Mel Whitlock, South Fort Myers teacher and coach

"I Need A Destanni Henderson (@dh3so3hd) Jersey ASAP!!!!! #HENNYYY"

—  Plies, Fort Myers native and rapper

"Boss may have the best handle in college basketball. @dh3so3hd has that thing on a string #NCAA #UconnVsSC @GamecockWBB"

— Nate Jackson, Fort Myers alumni and local public address announcer

"Destanni Henderson got HOOP game!!!!"

— Isaiah Thomas, two-time NBA All-Star

"Destanni Henderson has done it all tonight"

— Twitter Sports

"On the same court as Aliyah Boston and Paige Bueckers, the best player in the national championship game is Destanni Henderson."

— Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic

"We’ll have another nation champion from fort Myers tonight @dh3so3hd"

— Keri Jewett-Giles, former Dunbar Tiger and FGCU women's basketball star

"I swear to God, South Carolina has 10 players out there. And Destanni Henderson is six of them."

— Nancy Armour, USA Today Columnist

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Writer Alex Martin on Twitter: @NP_AlexMartin . For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: What they're saying on Twitter after Destanni Henderson's 26 points in 64-49 win over UConn

