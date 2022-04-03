Ella Baker Day talk to explore ‘Sustaining the Power of Grassroots Organizing’
Vanderbilt University News
2 days ago
Briana Perry, co-executive director of Healthy and Free Tennessee, will discuss “We Who Believe in Freedom: Sustaining the Power of Grassroots Organizing” on Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. in the Vanderbilt Student...
The Black Interfaith Project at Interfaith Youth Corps [IFYC], an initiative to spotlight the longstanding diversity of Black religious life, recently celebrated its launch in Washington, D.C. “The interfaith experience of Black life in America has often been overlooked and unacknowledged,” said the Rev. Frederick Davie, IFYC senior advisor for...
This column appears every other week in Foster’s Daily Democrat and the Tuskegee News. This week, Guy Trammell, an African American man from Tuskegee, Alabama, and Amy Miller, a white woman from South Berwick, Maine, write about women’s organizations. In February 1892, Margaret James Murray Washington, Booker T....
New York Times reporter and creator of the 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones stirred up controversy on Twitter Monday when she claimed in a since-deleted tweet that 'tipping is a legacy of slavery,' sparking an argument with an historian she claims is 'obsessed' with her. 'Tipping is a legacy of slavery...
Polo Ralph Lauren has created some conversation amongst the HBCU Community in their latest release involving Spelman College and Morehouse College. James Jeter is the man who is largely responsible for the new collection.
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
Dax-Devlon Ross: “Folks have recognized now that a lot of the ways in which organizations have tried to address the conflicts and crisis is by finding Black folks to become the leaders. And what they find again and again is that leaves Black folks who become those leaders in a very vulnerable place. They’re often themselves pulled in multiple directions, because they not only have to be the leader of the organization, the face of it, but then they have to respond to all the crises within it. And it’s not a fair place to put them. And so knowing that that sort of superficial transition of power to a different body isn’t the solution; we have to dig deeper. It’s the systems. It’s the operating principles.
In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
Yale Law School's chapter of the Federalist Society invited two speakers to campus to discuss a recent Supreme Court case, Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski, which involves religious freedom. The participants were Kristen Waggoner and Monica Miller; Waggoner is general counsel at the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a legal group that advocates for conservative social and religious causes, and Miller represents the American Humanist Association (AHA), a secular organization.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz grilled Ketanji Brown Jackson on critical race theory based on the fact that her daughter attends a school, Georgetown Day, that apparently embraces antiracist efforts while his daughters attend St. Jon's School, which also embraces antiracist efforts.
"I too yearn for universal justice," wrote Zora Neale Hurston in her autobiography, Dust Tracks on a Road, "but how to bring it about is another thing." The black novelist's remarks prefaced a passage where she grappled with the historical legacy of slavery in the African-American experience. Perhaps unexpectedly, Hurston informed her readers that she had "no intention of wasting my time beating on old graves with a club."
The only female member of FDR’s “Black cabinet,” Mary McLeod Bethune helped end segregation in America's aviation program, ultimately leading to the creation of the Tuskegee Airmen. "She was able to get into places that nobody could ever imagine." The names of many women who figure prominently...
"Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days." Benjamin Franklin's oft-paraphrased quote, which pops up in the second season of Neflix's drama "Virgin River," is employed by a small-town mayor who begrudgingly takes in someone she dislikes. It's a favorite quote of reluctant hosts, for obvious reasons but also a testament to the enduring wit of Franklin more than 250 years later.
State legislatures across the United States are cracking down on discussions of race and racism in the classroom. School boards are attempting to ban books that deal with difficult histories. Lawmakers are targeting initiatives that promote diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. Such efforts raise questions about whether students in the U.S. will ever […]
Considered to be the largest social justice movement since the civil rights era of the 1960s, Black Lives Matter is more than the scores of street protests organized by the social justice group that attracted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators across the world.
From its early days in 2014 after Officer Darren Wilson killed Michael Brown, Jr. to the protests following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Black Lives Matter has opened the door for social change by expanding the way we think about the complicated issues that involve race.
As sociologists who study how protests lay the groundwork for...
Fannie Lou Hamer grew up in dire circumstances in Jim Crow-era and went on to become an inspiring civil rights leader in the 1960s. Historian Kate Clifford Larson penned a recent biography about Hamer, titled "Walk With Me." She spoke with Inside Edition Digital to highlight how Hamer helped change...
Angela Yvonne Davis was born, in 1944, into a middle-class neighbourhood of Birmingham, Alabama, that was nicknamed Dynamite Hill because the Ku Klux Klan regularly bombed the homes of the African Americans who lived there. As a young woman she had something of a split existence. In Birmingham, where her father, Frank, owned a service station and her mother, Sallye, was a teacher, Black people were expected to sit at the back of the bus. In New York, where Davis lived with a white family for a while (as part of a project to give Black children from the south a better education), she attended an integrated high school and African Americans could sit where they liked.
Last December, Princeton University was slated to host an exhibition of 19th-century Jewish American artwork provided by Leonard Milberg, a Princeton alum and patron of the arts. Milberg pulled out, however, due to disagreements with the university. In statements to The Daily Princetonian, a university spokesperson made it sound like...
The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
Comments / 0