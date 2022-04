Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal judge has ordered parties to a lawsuit targeting last year’s state election restrictions to explain how a bill the Florida Legislature passed during its recent legislative session might affect the legal challenge. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee wasn’t happy that neither lawyers for the state nor civil- and voting-rights groups litigating […] The post U.S. judge demands more information in lawsuit over Florida voting restrictions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO