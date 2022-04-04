ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Chris Stapleton Destroy the Grammy Audience With ‘Cold’

By Joseph Hudak
NewsTimes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Stapleton performed his Grammy-winning song “Cold” at the 2022 ceremonies in Las Vegas, earning a standing ovation in the...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

20 Songs Written By Chris Stapleton That You Probably Forgot About

Before Chris Stapleton’s big break in 2015, he was cranking out hit song after hit song. Writing songs for Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, George Strait and more, Chris was one of the most sought-after songwriters in town, but not only that, everybody in country music knew he could sing his ass off.
MUSIC
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Won a 2022 Grammy Award, After All

Carrie Underwood's 2022 Grammy win was low-key, but every bit important as her previous lifetime wins. The country singer won a Grammy Award for her gospel album, My Savior. The early 2021 album took the Best Roots Gospel Album on Sunday during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony. This gives her eight lifetime Grammys of her 16 nominations. She was also nominated in the Best Country Group/Duo Performance category for "If I Didn't Love You," her duet with Jason Aldean. That award went to Brothers Osborne.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton To Perform At The 64th Grammy Awards Next Sunday

Chris Stapleton will be the sole reason I watch the Grammy Awards this year. They just announced the second round of performers for the show this morning, which also include Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Nas, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Rachel Zegler. “Anyone have Chris Stapleton’s...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stapleton
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Grammy#The Rolling Stones
98.1 The Hawk

The Judds Reuniting to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

The Judds are reuniting to perform on television together for the first time in 20 years. People reports that the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are slated to reunite for a live performance during the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The Judds will sing their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville during the show on April 11, with Kacey Musgraves set to introduce their performance.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Sends Message to Fans Ahead of Final Las Vegas Residency ‘Reflection’ Show

Carrie Underwood and her “Reflection” Las Vegas Residency have been a smashing hit so far, and the singer is almost reluctant to go home. We know Underwood will be happy to spend some time with her husband and kids for the next month or so. But this residency seems to have been an incredible experience for the country star, and one she doesn’t want to let go of just yet.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton Adds Two More Grammy Awards To His Trophy Case For Best Country Solo Performance And Best Album

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Chris Stapleton just picked up some more hardware. Since 2015, Chris has won 10 ACM awards, 15 CMA Awards, and 5 Grammy Awards. Well now make that 7 Grammys, because Chris just picked up two more trophies, one for Best Country Solo Performance for his 2021 hit “You Should Probably Leave” and another for Best Country Song for “Cold.”
MUSIC
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Grammys 2022: BTS fans ‘furious’ after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media. “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote....
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy