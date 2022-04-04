Trevor Noah Honors Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins At Grammys

The Grammys were a big night for Foo Fighters but also a source of sadness for fans because of the recent death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band was scheduled to perform at the broadcast but bowed out after Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogota, Colombia, at the age of 50.

Although the band didn’t attend the show, it still won the Best Rock Album Grammy for “Medicine at Midnight,” as well as Best Rock Performance for “Making a Fire,” and Best Rock Song for “Waiting on a War.”

However, the band skipped the ceremony, even thought it was scheduled to perform on the show before Hawkins’ death.

Trevor Noah did a brief tribute to Hawkins before the already-scheduled “In Memoriam” segment:

“So this was the moment in the show where I was supposed to be introducing Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won three Grammys earlier today. “But they, of course, are not here due to the tragic death of their legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins. “Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and their fans around the globe.”

Earlier in the evening, Billie Eilish paid her own tribute when she wore a Hawkins T-shirt during her performance of “Happier Than Ever.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.