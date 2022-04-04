ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Trevor Noah Honors Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins At Grammys

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrQ6d_0eyRS5Le00

The Grammys were a big night for Foo Fighters but also a source of sadness for fans because of the recent death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band was scheduled to perform at the broadcast but bowed out after Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogota, Colombia, at the age of 50.

Although the band didn’t attend the show, it still won the Best Rock Album Grammy for “Medicine at Midnight,” as well as Best Rock Performance for “Making a Fire,” and Best Rock Song for “Waiting on a War.”

However, the band skipped the ceremony, even thought it was scheduled to perform on the show before Hawkins’ death.

Trevor Noah did a brief tribute to Hawkins before the already-scheduled “In Memoriam” segment:

“So this was the moment in the show where I was supposed to be introducing Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won three Grammys earlier today.

“But they, of course, are not here due to the tragic death of their legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and their fans around the globe.”

Earlier in the evening, Billie Eilish paid her own tribute when she wore a Hawkins T-shirt during her performance of “Happier Than Ever.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
HuffPost
HuffPost

21K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

9M+

Views

Follow HuffPost and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
Popculture

Taylor Hawkins' Final Text to John Stamos Is Heartbreaking

The world is reeling following the news that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died. Following the news, John Stamos took to Twitter and shared the last message that he received from the musician. The message now serves as a heartbreaking reminder that Hawkins' life ended far too soon. Stamos wrote...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Trevor Noah
ETOnline.com

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Grohl Performs at Pre-GRAMMYs Event After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, stepped out on Friday in all black at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell. The three women posed together on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, which are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins obituary

Drummers have had to learn to live with satirical jokes about their musicianship or aspects of their personalities, but Taylor Hawkins proved that the drummer could be a star in his own right, and also that being a drummer could co-exist happily with being a singer, songwriter and bandleader. Hawkins,...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Drummer#Rock Band#Best Rock Performance#Best Rock Song
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Silk Sonic Opens 2022 GRAMMYs with Epic Performance

Silk Sonic got the party started at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs with an incredible performance! The duo, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, got the star-studded audience moving and on their feet. The duo's hit track "777" brought the packed audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Discusses The Moment She Knew It Was Over For Kate And Toby

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for This Is Us’ Season 6 episode “The Hill.”. The final Big Three Trilogy continued with This Is Us’ latest episode, “The Hill,” and this week was all about our Katie girl — well, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) to be exact. Fans have known that “KaToby” is headed for divorce, and it’s been hard to watch the cracks grow larger in their relationship so far this season. This episode didn’t deal the death blow to the marriage, as we know from a flash-forward that an accident involving little Jack and the family’s smoker will be involved, but the couple seemed to hit the point of no return.
TV SERIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy