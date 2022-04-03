Semler proves winning isn't only route for success in women's basketball

Success is like a new suit.

There isn’t any universal fit. It often has to be tailored.

There are many ways to measure, but success is a personal standard, no matter what the rest of the world thinks.

In sports, success is weighed by numbers. For athletes, statistics create benchmarks.

For coaches, it’s a different animal.

Victories vs. losses and championships are the unforgiving bottom line. Nowadays, it’s the difference between employment and an online date with Indeed.

Success means longevity, as proven by two coaches — with a causal link — on the opposite ends of the spectrum.

The first is Gregg Popovich, head coach and president of the San Antonio Spurs, who may be the epitome of coaching success.

Popovich is the winningest regular-season coach in NBA history. Over a quarter-century, he is the league’s longest-tenured coach and has led the Spurs to five championships.

That’s enough currency to earn Popovich the right to do things on his own terms to add to his measure of success.

But then, there’s Popovich’s former colleague … a guy whom he played basketball with during their Air Force enlistment.

His name is Bernie Semler.

If you’re tearing through the Washington Post or USA Today sports pages, you won’t find the Popovich-Semler link anywhere.

That’s because Semler isn’t as well known as Popovich, nor does he have a vast collection of championship rings.

What Semler and Popovich do have in common is each began coaching basketball after leaving the service.

In Semler’s case, that’s been 31 years of patrolling the sideline, almost entirely at Boonsboro High and Hagerstown Community College. And instead of coaching highly-paid male athletes, Semler worked with unpaid females.

From the beginning, Semler’s success wasn’t easy after making the switch from the boys to the girls game. In fact, he started in a hole.

Semler stepped into a Boonsboro girls program that was already riding an 18-game losing streak before he was hired. There was no quick fix as the Warriors tacked on another 22 straight defeats in his first season.

“We lost every game by around 32 points,” Semler said. “That group of kids were the most fun I’ve ever had in my life coaching and we were 0-22.”

That’s because Semler measured his success by different parameters.

In his second year, the Warriors lost their first nine games, extending the slide to 49 — one short of Maryland’s all-time futility record.

By today’s standard, that would be enough to start impatient administrations and unforgiving fans planning Semler’s exit strategy.

But Semler didn’t panic. Instead, he relied on his trademark demeanor and calmness to stay on track.

“I was like, ‘I don’t even think about losses. I don’t think about wins. I think about trying to make these kids better,‘” he said about those days. “If they get better, then they get competitive. And when you get competitive, then you have chances to win … opportunities to win.”

Semler’s patience won out and the Warriors got a Christmas wish at the Doub Classic, Williamsport’s annual holiday tournament. It came on a 3-point basket at the buzzer to beat North Hagerstown.

“You would think we had just won the national championship,” Semler said. “There was a pile of kids in the middle of the floor, all on top of each other, celebrating the fact that they had won a game and didn’t break the state record."

That celebration may have been the signature moment for Semler’s coaching career. The Warriors flipped their switch on their future.

“It was only one win — and one win with a lot of losses. Still, seeing those kids with a lot of joy on their faces was big,” he said. “… That’s what you play for. You play for those days.”

Boonsboro's girls program started to progress. Each incoming class of Warriors became more skilled.

Instead of riding the wave with the Warriors, Semler moved to HCC to help then-women’s coach Marlys Palmer find some stability in turbulent times.

It started a 16-year stay with the Hawks as an assistant under Palmer and then for Vicky Bullett, the former Martinsburg, Maryland and WNBA star. That led to becoming the Hawks’ head coach for the last six seasons.

Again, wins and losses took a back seat. This job was about providing some stability for young women.

It’s been a world of creating a lot out of a little at a two-year junior college that has few scholarships, no housing and a limited reach for recruiting.

“It’s like being an old grandpa around to help them when they need it, especially academically,” he said. “That was the whole thing for me. I told them, ‘I want you to get a degree. I want you to move forward. I want you to be successful.’”

There’s that word again.

Success was a relative term, especially in junior college sports. There were more important things at stake.

“You always have that dream to get that national championship and win that last game,” he said. “That only happens to a few people who have that opportunity in their life.

“(Coaching is) part of who you are. You feel like you had part of building a program along the way. There are so many kids who have gone through this program and been successful. I think I have been a little part of that.”

Now, Semler is about to officially retire from coaching come June. Legacy comes down to this.

Popovich has fame, fortune and a spot in basketball history.

Semler has the undying respect and a sense of accomplishment by helping two generations of young women through basketball.

Success is what you make it.

And for Bernie Semler, he got the better end of the deal.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Semler proves winning isn't only route for success in women's basketball