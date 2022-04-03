ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier got its name from Brigham Young and now will be home to Latter-day Saints temple

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
A Southeast Idaho town that received its name from Brigham Young himself will now be home to a Latter-day Saints temple.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced at Sunday’s April conference in Salt Lake City that Montpelier would be one of 17 communities across the globe to receive temples.

The news confirms rampant rumors in the Bear Lake Valley during the past couple of years about the arrival of a temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints purchased the old Montpelier City Hall and then demolished it, fueling the speculation. This was followed by the city of Montpelier vacating nearby alleys between church-owned property and then several homes being purchased and torn down.

It all spelled temple for local residents and that speculation turned out to be spot on.

President Nelson confirmed that all the rumors were true Sunday by announcing the Montpelier Idaho Temple.

Montpelier Mayor Ted Slivinski had known for several months that the church planned to make a major announcement regarding the property this spring, but he was prevented from saying anything about it due to a nondisclosure agreement.

Slivinski believes the temple will bring significant exposure to his city of about 2,600.

“I had a relative call me who had just heard it on TV and was shocked to hear little old Montpelier was announced as the site for the temple,” Slivinski said. “... I’m sure a lot of people watching the conference had to stop and look up where Montpelier was.”

Slivinski believes the announcement has huge implications for his community’s economy.

“This could be the catalyst that spurs on much more growth than we’ve ever thought of,” Slivinski said, adding existing businesses should also benefit. “The biggest thing for me is it solidifies my belief that we have an economically viable community. The church doesn’t make these decisions lightly. There’s an awful lot of planning and thought goes into their decision of where to put these temples.”

Nelson has urged church members to “counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple.”

“The adversary never sleeps,” President Nelson said Sunday. “There will always be opposition to the truth. I repeat my urging from this morning to do those things that will increase your positive spiritual momentum, to keep you moving forward through whatever challenges and opportunities come.”

With the announcement that a temple is coming to Montpelier, there’s a feeling that the efforts to economically revitalize the city’s downtown business district will receive a needed boost. No timeline has yet been announced for the Montpelier temple, but they can take several years to complete.

Montpelier’s Mormon roots run very deep. The city was founded in the 1860s by Mormon pioneers along the Oregon Trail. It went by several different names before Brigham Young, the church’s second president, named the town after the capital of his home state of Vermont.

And this time the name, Montpelier, stuck.

The news of the coming temple is especially welcome for Montpelier, which once had over 3,000 residents but now is down to about 2,500.

The Montpelier temple will be the ninth Idaho temple. There are currently temples in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Twin Falls, Rexburg, Boise and Meridian. Two other Idaho temples, Rexburg North and Burley, were announced last year but have not yet been constructed.

Idaho has a rich history with the church as it has produced three church presidents — Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter.

President Nelson has announced 100 new temples since 2018. The church now has a total of 282 temples worldwide in operation, under construction or renovation, or announced.

In addition to the Montpelier Idaho Temple, President Nelson on Sunday announced 16 other temples throughout the world including the following: Wellington, New Zealand; Brazzaville, Republic of Congo; Barcelona, Spain; Birmingham, United Kingdom; Cusco, Peru; Maceió, Brazil; Santos, Brazil; San Luis Potosí, Mexico; Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico; Tampa, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; Cleveland, Ohio; Wichita, Kansas; Austin, Texas; Missoula, Montana; and Modesto, California.

“Positive spiritual momentum increases as we worship in the temple and grow in our understanding of the magnificent breadth and depth of blessings we receive there,” said President Nelson.

Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

