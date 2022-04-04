ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

McDavid, Oilers extend streaks in 6-1 win over Ducks

By DAN GREENSPAN
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 13 games, Leon Draisaitl scored his 50th goal of the season, and the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth straight game with a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Tyson Barrie and Brett Kulak each had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as the Oilers pulled within one point of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand. Jesse Puljujarvi also scored, and Mike Smith made 31 saves.

The Oilers play at the Kings on Thursday.

Zach Aston-Reese scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 40 saves. The Ducks have lost 12 of their past 13 games and were outscored 19-9 as they were swept in the three-game season series.

McDavid made it 2-0 at 8:58 of the first, scoring five seconds into a power play to reach 40 goals for the third time, joining Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, and Glenn Anderson with three or more such seasons for Edmonton. Gretzky did it nine times, Kurri seven, and Anderson four.

Puljujarvi tucked his sharp-angle shot in under the crossbar to give Edmonton a 4-0 edge 4:15 into the second, with McDavid notching the primary assist for his ninth game with three or more points this season. He has 11 goals and 15 assists in his past 13 games, with 11 multipoint games in that span.

Draisaitl reached the 50-goal mark by burying a one-timer with 3:58 remaining in the third to make it 6-1. He is the fourth player with multiple 50-goal seasons for the Oilers, joining Gretzky (8), Kurri (4), and Anderson (2).

Aston-Reese spoiled Smith’s shutout bid by scoring 3:16 into the third.

NOTES: Ducks forward Troy Terry did not play because of an upper-body injury. Terry, who leads Anaheim with 31 goals and 57 points, was injured fighting with Arizona’s Jay Beagle on Friday. … Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury. … Oilers forward Evander Kane had two assists in his 800th career game. … With Mikko Koskinen unavailable because of a non-COVID-19 illness, Stuart Skinner backed up Smith.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Calgary on Wednesday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

NHL

Vegas Survives with 3-2 OT Win in Vancouver

Shea Theodore scored the game-winning goal at 2:05 of overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) defeated the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10), 3-2, on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. Goals from Alex Pietrangelo and Jonathan Marchessault helped the Golden Knights jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Robin...
NHL
FOX Sports

Arizona visits St. Louis following overtime victory

LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.
NHL
Daily Independent

Monday's Transactions

MLB -- Announced free agent RHP Richard Rodriguez and free agent INFs Jose Rondon and Danny Santana have received 80-game suspensions after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance enhancing
MLB
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ McDavid Should Not Embellish Despite What Hockey Analyst Said

Hockey analyst Louie DeBrusk was a guest on the radio show “Oilers Now With Bob Stauffer” the day after the Edmonton Oilers won 4-3 in a shootout over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. The game was hard-fought between two teams vying for a playoff spot in the...
NHL
Daily Independent

