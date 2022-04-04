ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson's scoring outburst lifts Gamecocks to title

By PATRICK DONNELLY
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The smallest player on the court came up huge in the biggest moments for South Carolina.

Connecticut opened the fourth quarter with a quick basket to cut South Carolina’s lead to seven in the NCAA title game Sunday night. The Huskies, with a pedigree unmatched in women’s college basketball, were trying to overcome a huge size disadvantage that put them in a double-digit hole early in the game.

Then, 5-foot-7 Destanni Henderson stepped up — and buried them. And led the Gamecocks to a 64-49 victory.

South Carolina’s senior point guard restored the Gamecocks’ big lead with a driving layup, slicing her way through the lane, using her slight frame to shield the ball from a defender as she approached the hoop.

On the next trip down the court, the Gamecocks' Aliyah Boston – the AP National Player of the Year – blocked a shot at the top of the key. Henderson sprinted behind the defense, hauled in Boston’s outlet pass, and made another layup — uncontested this time.

Later in the fourth quarter, Henderson scored again on consecutive possessions, with a long jump shot and another layup. The second basket pushed South Carolina’s lead to 16 with 4:18 to play, essentially ending the hopes of the Huskies, who didn’t get closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Henderson finished with a career-high 26 points, shooting 9 of 20 from the field as the Gamecocks won their second national title. She added four assists and helped hold Paige Bueckers to 14 points, teaming with junior Brea Beal to keep the UConn star in check most of the night.

Henderson provided a hint of things to come when she opened the game with a 3-pointer. She did it again to start the second quarter, then hit another 3 to put South Carolina up 30-12 just 12:25 into the game.

Many of her points proved to be timely. A 10-0 run late in the third quarter pulled UConn to within 43-37. But Henderson scored the last three points of the quarter on a free throw and another coast-to-coast layup to restore order.

Daily Independent

