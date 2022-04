An 83-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-75 in Collier County early Wednesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 40-year-old Naples man was driving a car south in the center lane of I-75, in the area of mile marker 113, at around 2:15 a.m. The 83-year-old Naples man was driving his car ahead of the other one in the center lane of I-75 when both drivers attempted to change from the center lane to the right lane and the first car rear-ended the second.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO