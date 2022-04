Miley Cyrus got emotional while paying tribute to her late friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins onstage at Lollapalooza Brazil. On March 26, the singer made good on her promise to dedicate her performance at the festival to her late friend, whose band canceled their own weekend set at the event following his shocking death at age 50 the day before. Onstage at the show, Miley told the crowd that she had recently spoken to Hawkins, who she phoned after she survived an emergency plane landing last week.

