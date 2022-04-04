Severe Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for south central, central, southeastern and east central Mississippi. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Lawrence; Simpson; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SIMPSON...SOUTHERN SMITH...CENTRAL LAWRENCE...COVINGTON AND JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES At 659 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sanatorium to near Monticello, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Magee, Martinville and Sanatorium around 705 AM CDT. Raleigh around 715 AM CDT. Taylorsville, Center Ridge, Carson and Clem around 720 AM CDT. Lone Star around 725 AM CDT. Collins around 735 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Sylvarena, New Hebron, Seminary, Mize and Silver Creek. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO