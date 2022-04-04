Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; East Cameron; Iberia; Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iberia, southeastern Cameron, Lafayette, west central St. Mary, eastern Acadia, Vermilion, southeastern Avoyelles, St. Martin and St. Landry Parishes through 400 AM CDT At 258 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dupont to near Church Point to near Kaplan to 11 miles northwest of Pecan Island to 8 miles southwest of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Opelousas, Abbeville, Catahoula, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Kaplan, Church Point, Krotz Springs, Leonville, Arnaudville, Melville, Palmetto, Rockefeller Wildlife Range and Freshwater City. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 86 and 127. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
