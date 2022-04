Verizon customers have reported getting what appears to be a spam text message sent from their own phone number. Reports say the link takes the user to a Russian TV website. As posted in a Verizon community forum, the text message reads "Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here's a little gift for you" followed by what appears to be a link made up of seemingly random characters.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO